Dumka, Sep 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of timber theft a few weeks back, died of COVID- 19 in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, officials said.

Santosh Mehriya, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, was arrested from the Saraiyahat police station area on August 17, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Body Seeks to Rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station, BBMP Mayor Submits Proposal to BMRCL.

He was lodged in the Dumka Central Jail after the arrest, they added.

When he was brought to the jail he tested negative for COVID-19, a senior district health official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient and Family Locked From Outside by Neighbour to Protect Newborn from Infection in Kolkata.

Mehriya had diabetes and high blood pressure, his brother Ajay said, adding that he was admitted to the Dumka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday as he was not feeling well.

His condition deteriorated and he died around 2 am, officials said.

Mehriya did not have any COVID-like symptoms when admitted to the hospital and so he was kept in the general ward, the health official said.

After the death, his sample was tested through TrueNat and found to be positive for COVID-19, he said.

Mehriya died of coronavirus infection, said medical superintendent of DMCH Ravindra Kumar

Those who came in contact with him will be tested and all other precautionary measures are being taken, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)