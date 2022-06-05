New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old man from Bihar died while his wife, eight-year-old son and two other relatives were severely injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a pick-up van in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

Manish Kumar Gupta, resident of Munger in Bihar, was declared brought dead at the hospital while his wife Manisha (34), eight-year-old son, father-in-law Upendra Prasad Gupta (67) and sister-in-law Richa (32) were injured in the accident, according to police.

The crash took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on NH-9, near Samaspur Bus Stand, they said.

According to police, the victims had come to Delhi for the treatment of Upender Prasad Gupta. They had gone to Haridwar in a hired car and were returning to Delhi when they met with the accident.

The driver of the car, who is not related to the victims, was allegedly overspeeding and driving in a rash manner, leading to a collision with the pick-up van, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the car was being driven by Manish Kumar Thakur, resident of Samastipur in Bihar and resides in Uttam Nagar, here. He also owns the car.

"During further inquiry, it was alleged by the occupants of the car that the driver was overspeeding and riding the car in a rash manner. He did not pay heed to their request which resulted in the accident," she said.

Police registered a case and arrested Thakur, the DCP added.

