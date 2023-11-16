Samastipur (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): Three people were injured after a minor explosion took place on the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the general compartment after the train departing near the home signal of Samastipur.

Also Read | Punjab Declares Red Alert in All Districts To Minimise Stubble Burning Amid Air Pollution.

Samastipur Railway Division DSP Naveen Kumar said that two people have been detained by the Darbhanga Government Railway Police (GRP) in connection with the incident.

"Today at 1:30 pm, the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express arrived here on platform no. 5. After departing near the home signal of Samastipur, a blast happened in the general compartment. Due to this, three people were injured. Two people have been detained in Darbhanga GRP related to this," said DSP Naveen Kumar.

Also Read | DDA Housing Scheme: Delhi Development Authority to Offer Over 32,000 Flats Under New Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023.

During the investigation, the police recovered a burned bag from one of the passenger who was detained. The bag has been seized, and further investigation is going on considering the seriousness of the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)