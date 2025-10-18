Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "practising the politics of hatred."

Bhupesh Baghel's remarks while extending support to Punam Paswan, the Congress candidate from the Korha Assembly constituency, in Bihar's Katihar district.

"Today we are going to Korha for Punam Paswan's nomination. After that, we will go to Gaya. And Kanhaiya Kumar is also with me. The Bharatiya Janata Party practices the politics of hatred. They know nothing else. They cannot run the country or the state. They spread hatred to garner votes," Baghel told reporters.

He added, "The BJP abuses Muslims to get votes, but its leaders make Muslims their sons-in-law. Every big leader you see has a Muslim son-in-law... They abuse to get votes and give away their daughters to make them sons-in-law."

Earlier in the day, Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) preparations and strategy for the upcoming 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Paswan wrote, "Today, in Patna, I met with the country's Home Minister, the honorable Shri @AmitShah ji, and had detailed discussions regarding preparations for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and the strategy for the NDA alliance."

Speaking to reporters, ahead of polls, Chirag Paswan said that it is the strength of our alliance that we are walking hand-in-hand towards a historical victory to build a Viksit Bharat envisioned by PM Modi.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Bihar. It is the strength of our alliance that we are walking hand-in-hand towards a historical victory to build a Viksit Bharat envisioned by PM Modi. The PM has visited Bihar 11 times in the last year after forming the government, which shows his priority is towards Bihar. In the meeting with Amit Shah today, the strategy to win historic seats was discussed," he said.

He further highlighted the ongoing head-to-head clashes within the Mahagathbandhan, noting that candidates from the same alliance have filed nominations against each other.

"NDA has respected all 5 of its allies and completed the negotiation. The nominations of all 243 candidates are clear. The names of all 243 candidates are clear. There is no confusion like the Mahagathbandhan... We have already started our campaign when the Mahagathbandhan is trying to cancel out each other's claims," Paswan said.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

