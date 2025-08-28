Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi in Bihar on Thursday. He was joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders.

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar said that they have come to pray for people's welfare and state's progress.

"We have come here to pray for the welfare of the people... May the country and the state of Bihar progress," Rajesh Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will resume from Sitamarhi today as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and others.

Yesterday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took potshots at the ruling (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar, terming it "Nahi Denge Adhikar", stating that the alliance will fail to secure a majority in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The full form of NDA is 'Nahi Denge Adhikar'... People are supporting us. The way 'vote chori' is occurring, the public is aware and will protect their votes. BJP-NDA will fail in the upcoming elections..."

The ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra will be conducted in Gangwara Mahaveer Sthan, Darbhanga, to Sitamarhi via Muzaffarpur today.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

