Patna, Aug 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 542 after five persons succumbed to the disease, while the state's total caseload has gone up to 1,06,617 with 2,525 fresh infections, the health department said on Monday.

The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours is 4,140, it said.

A total of 76,706 people have been cured of the disease so far and the recovery rate has increased to 71.94 per cent from around 65 per cent a fortnight ago, health department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

The state now has 29,369 active cases.

Singh said that 1,07,727 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and 17.87 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Three of the five latest casualties were recorded in Patna while one death each was reported from Gaya and Kishanganj, the bulletin said.

Patna registered a total of 104 fatalities while districts which have reported over 20 deaths are Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (38), Rohtas (28), Munger (26), Nalanda (23), Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and East Champaran (21 each).

Of the 2,525 fresh cases, Patna accounted for the highest at 303, followed by 203 in Madhubani, 143 in Muzaffarpur, 137 in East Champaran, 131 in Begusarai, and 129 in Purnea districts. The remaining 1,479 infections were registered in several other districts.

Patna, the state capital, also topped the list of total infections with 16,925 cases while Sheohar with 565 is at the bottom.

Districts which have reported more than 4,000 cases include Muzaffarpur (4387), Bhagalpur (4229) and Begusarai (4140).

