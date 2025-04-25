Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday convened a key party meeting in Patna, where senior leaders, including party leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, deliberated on strengthening organisational groundwork and amplifying the party's commitment to social justice ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing the media after the meeting, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "The RJD held a meeting today, during which various topics were discussed, including our work and how to strengthen the party."

Echoing similar sentiments, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the gathering was not solely about electoral strategies.

"The discussion wasn't just on the (upcoming) elections, discussions were also held on the party and its priorities, how we can make our concern for social justice reach every house, so that we can talk on employment, justice and brotherhood instead of lies."

The meeting took place at a time when the political climate in Bihar is shifting gears in anticipation of the 2025 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, RJD and all the allies of the Mahagathbandhan held a candlelight protest in Patna on Friday in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded strong action against terrorism. Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have taken out a candle march to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The entire nation is against terrorism. Strong action should be taken against terrorism. In the all-party meeting, we have extended our support to the central government. Terrorism should be uprooted from the country." (ANI)

