New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The AAP on Wednesday accused the BJP of being anti-poor and trying to demolish shanties of people in south Delhi's Jangpura area.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation builds night shelters for people during this time when there is nip in the air, the BJP tries to "run bulldozers over shanties".

"The shanties they tried to demolish are on a piece of land notified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) as a slum cluster. Why did this happen? The BJP is anti-poor and it has emerged once again," he alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

