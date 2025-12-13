Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said Indian politics had undergone a fundamental transformation over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shifting away from caste-, class- and family-centric governance towards accountability, development and public service.

Addressing a public meeting in Shimla after laying the foundation stone of a new BJP office, Nadda described the party's Bihar Assembly election victory as "historic and record-breaking", stating that it reflected the people's unwavering faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"It is my good fortune that after a long time, I have come to my karmabhoomi, to my home state and birthplace. I bow to Mata Tara and Lord Hanuman at Jakhoo Temple and thank you all for the warm welcome," Nadda said, expressing gratitude to party workers for felicitating him and, through him, Prime Minister Modi for the Bihar victory.

He said the verdict in Bihar reaffirmed public trust in Modi's leadership and the resolve to take the country forward.

"Mothers, sisters, youth, farmers, labourers and people from every section of society have given a clear message to the entire nation," he said.

Nadda asserted that the election outcome also sent a strong political signal against appeasement and infiltration. "Those who want to run the country and states with the support of infiltrators have been shown the exit door in Bihar. The people have made it clear who will run the nation," he said.

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said political stability was essential for development and reiterated the BJP's "double-engine government" pitch. "A vehicle cannot move with only one wheel. On one side are those who want to move forward under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and on the other are those who want to 'eat, drink and enjoy' by exploiting power," he remarked. He said the bhoomi pujan of a modern BJP office in Shimla symbolised organisational strengthening.

Citing Prime Minister Modi's guidance, Nadda said party offices should be modern, well-equipped and provide facilities for workers, including dedicated spaces for social media and organisational activities. He noted that out of 787 planned BJP offices nationwide, 617 had already been completed, with several in Himachal Pradesh and work underway on others.

"These offices are not merely buildings; they are centres of values and service, meant to nurture dedication and commitment to building a developed India," he said.

Highlighting the broader political shift, Nadda said governance under Modi had moved from entitlement to accountability. "From 'Prime Minister' to 'Pradhan Sevak', from Rajpath to Kartavya Path, today governance is responsible, responsive and accountable. It is report-card politics where the government answers directly to the people," he said.

He recalled that the BJP was once mocked for its commitments on Article 370, the Ram Temple, Waqf reforms and the abolition of triple talaq. "Under Modi's leadership, Article 370 was removed, the Ram Temple was built legally and constitutionally, and Muslim women were freed from the injustice of triple talaq," Nadda said.

Describing the BJP as the only ideologically driven political party, Nadda said it had become the world's largest political organisation, with governments in more than 20 states. On economic and technological progress, he said India had transformed from an importer to a major manufacturer, with over 92 per cent of mobile phones now made domestically. He added that India accounted for nearly 50 per cent of global real-time digital transactions and had emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy.

"Nineteen crore people have benefitted from welfare schemes, infrastructure and connectivity have expanded, and India is steadily moving forward," Nadda said, asserting that Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" would continue to guide the BJP's political and governance agenda. (ANI)

