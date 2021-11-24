Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI): Cases have been registered against several BJP corporators and party workers after they allegedly ransacked the office of Hyderabad Mayor at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office here and vandalised public property, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the BJP corporators, including women corporators and party activists, barged into the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi's chamber and squatted after staging a protest on the GHMC premises demanding to hold council meeting to discuss civic issues.

The protesters allegedly broke flower-pots also and damaged one window-pane besides spraying black paint on the GHMC signboard, the police said adding as many 95 protesters, including 32 BJP corporators and other party workers, were taken into preventive custody and later released.

Subsequently, cases were registered against them, a senior police official said.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao today requested the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to take strict action on the vandals as per law. Rama Rao tweeted: "Some thugs & hooligans of BJP in Hyderabad vandalised the GHMC office yesterday. I strongly condemn this atrocious behaviour. Guess it's too much to ask Godse Bhakts to behave in a Gandhian manner. Request @CPHydCity to take strictest action on the vandals as per law". The Hyderabad Mayor, who was not at her office when the incident happened, condemned the "attacking" of the office.

