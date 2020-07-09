Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): BJP has demanded the Telangana government to take immediate decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients in the guise of treatment.

"Telangana State Government should immediately take decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals, which are brazenly fleecing COVID19 patients in the guise of treatment," Telangana BJP chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said.

"Number of complaints from people of all socio-economic strata in Hyderabad are increasing. They are being exploited heavily by corporate private hospitals by over-charging them disproportionately in the name of COVID19 treatment. Patients are being levied lakhs of rupees as bills for just a few days of hospitalization and are being forced to pay without any explanation of break-up of the bills. Especially, for a viral disease which doesn't even have an approved treatment," he said.

Rao said that BJP demands that state government should strictly impose regulated fee structure especially for COVID-19 cases in all corporate private hospitals immediately.

The Telangana government has earlier fixed the prices for coronavirus test and treatment at private hospitals and laboratories in the state.

"Government has set the Coronavirus treatment prices at private hospitals and labs. Corona test fee is Rs.2,200, normal isolation charges are Rs.4,000 per day. ICU charges are Rs.7,500 per day without a ventilator while Rs.9,000 per day with the ventilator. There are extra charges for antibiotic usage," Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had said. (ANI)

