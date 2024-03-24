New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit workers on Sunday burned the "Holika" (effigy) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in ED custody in connection with the liquor scam.

BJP workers also chanted slogans against the AAP government and demanded Kejriwal's resignation at the earliest

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Hacks Parents to Death in Keonjhar Over Family Dispute.

The demonstration was led by BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal, who, was present with a large number of supporters at Santnagar Chowk, Ranibagh in Delhi.

Khandelwal told ANI that BJP workers will continue to protest until Kejriwal resigns from the post.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported, 25 Fire Tenders Present at Scene (Watch Video).

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is continuously violating the law. Law is the same for all. ED sent him nine summons even after that he did not consider it necessary to go answer questions. Today, we have gathered here because, after the allegations against Kejriwal, he should resign. Delhi BJP has decided that we will leave no stone unturned to oust Kejriwal until he resigns," he said.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21, hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking to restrain the central probe agency from taking any coercive action against him.

The arrest came hours after the Delhi HC rejected his petition seeking to restrain the central probe agency from taking any coercive action against him.

The case in question pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped in the face of allegations of irregularities.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand to the ED granted by the trial court on March 22.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the lower court, alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

Two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody in the excise policy case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)