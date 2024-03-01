Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 1 (ANI): As the BJP is in election mode and using the slogan "Abki Baar, 400 Paar (this time, 400+)," Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said the BJP is now employing tactics similar to the 'Ashwathama is dead' line from the Mahabharata and engaging in psychological warfare.

"The BJP is now using psychological warfare on the people of the country, similar to the 'surgical strike' strategy they used in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They are now using tactics reminiscent of the Mahabharata, like the 'Ashwathama hoto iti gojo' line. However, the people of the country are now aware of these tactics," he said.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam Congress MLA said that the claim of winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is merely another tactic, similar to the "surgical strike" used to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"You can recall the Mahabharata battle. Lord Krishna uttered the words 'Ashwathama hoto iti gojo' (silently said 'Ashwathama is dead'). This was a strategic manoeuvre by Lord Krishna, and now Prime Minister Modi is adopting a similar strategy. This is a form of psychological warfare. However, the BJP is going to lose this election. They are resorting to old tactics. The people of India no longer believe in Modiji. The BJP will not come to power again," he said.

Mandal further questioned how Prime Minister Modi could make India the world's leading economy with a national debt exceeding Rs 250 lakh crore.

The Assam Congress MLA also stated his belief that the INDI alliance will win the upcoming central election.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

Although the date for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has not been officially declared yet, the elections are expected to be held in April and May. (ANI)

