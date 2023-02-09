New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House till February 13.

The whip effective from Thursday has asked them to ensure their presence in the House for three working days till Monday.

February 13 is officially the last day of the ongoing first leg of the Budget Session, though some parties have sought an end to it on Friday.

BJP sources said the whip has been issued as a general discussion on the budget is going on in Lok Sabha.

The BJP leadership was also unhappy after Lok Sabha had to be adjourned on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.

However, some party leaders maintained that February 10 may still be the last day of the first leg of the session, more so as opposition members, especially in Rajya Sabha, continue to protest over the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Some opposition members in the Upper House on Thursday protested and raised slogans through the reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

