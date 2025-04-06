Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohsin Raza on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, stating that the entire world will witness the 'Surya Tilak' of Lord Ram being performed in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Raza said, "I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami...The whole world will watch the 'tilak' of Lord Ram today, which is going to be 'Surya Tilak.'"

Speaking on the Ram Navami procession controversy in West Bengal, Raza said, "It is very unfortunate that the 'Rambhakts' of West Bengal had to head to the court. That's why it is said that the government there is of the infiltrators, separatists and Rohingyas..."

Earlier today, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminate Ram Lalla's forehead.

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight was precisely directed on the forehead idol of Ram Lalla and formed a celestial tilak.

Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the Surya Tilak.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' at the Gorakhanth temple on the occasion of Ram Navami - the last day of Chaitra Navratri.

Speaking after the Pujan, Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on Ram Navami and highlighted the significance of 'Maatri Shakti' in Indian culture.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability.

She mounts a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, which is why it is termed 'Maha Navami.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.(ANI)

