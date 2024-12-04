Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers thanked Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the successful organisation of the DG and IGP conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first day of the DG/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, engaging in discussions on various subjects related to policing and security.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DG/IGP Conference to be held across the country. The conference has previously been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 was organised in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1.

The conference provided an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India.

Its deliberations included the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

The conference was attended by the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.

This year, some unique features were also added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilized starting from Yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. It also provided senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

