New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought development to the national capital, from providing free electricity to making schools better while the Bharatiya Janata Party has restrained and created problems in all the good works.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal provided free electricity, water and free travel for women. He made schools better. BJP has restrained and created problems in all the good work of Delhi CM. He is in jail, but he is still the CM of Delhi. The work that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had started for the people will continue. Everyone will answer through their votes," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that no subsidy scheme will be stopped and people should reject rumours and statements made due to vested political interests.

"Electricity, water and bus ride subsidies will continue in Delhi. An individual being in jail (Arvind Kejriwal) as per due process of law does not affect government schemes," he said.

He further stated that the schemes part of the budget approved by the centre and L-G does not belong to an individual or a political party.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Supreme Court will hear on April 15 the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court judgement that dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

The BJP has demanded Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as the Delhi chief minister on moral grounds.

The AAP says he will continue to work for Delhi from inside jail because he hasn't been convicted in any case. (ANI)

