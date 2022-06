New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary board meeting began at party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others were present at the meeting.

Organization General Secretary BL Santosh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

