Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Amid speculation over change of leadership in the Gujarat government, state unit president of the ruling BJP, C R Paatil, on Sunday said the party will contest the next year's Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel.

Speaking to reporters, Paatil gave a thumbs up to the leadership of Rupani-Patel duo.

"Both Nitinbhai and Vijaybhai are working with full force for the development of Gujarat, and the upcoming election will also be contested under their leadership," he said in response to a question about the speculation over change in leadership in the government.

The state BJP chief was speaking after the flag hoisting programme held at the party headquarters Kamalam in Gandhinagar on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

He made the statement a few days after Rupani celebrated his five years in office as the chief minister.

