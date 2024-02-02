Rampurhat (WB), Feb 2 (PTI) Alleging a delay in inviting Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the BJP was attempting to overthrow all opposition-led state governments in the country.

Ramesh highlighted the swift reappointment of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister after his resignation as an example of contrast to the delayed invitation for Champai Soren to assume the chief minister's role in the neighbouring state.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Paranoia: Kremlin Fears Assassination Plot As Bodyguard Holds Bulletproof Shield at Campaign Rally Ahead of Russia Presidential Election 2024.

Despite the JMM-led coalition, with the Congress and RJD as constituents, holding a clear majority in the Jharkhand assembly, there was a perceived delay in extending the invitation for Champai Soren to take oath as CM, Ramesh said.

"We have 48 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, despite that there was a delay in inviting Soren to take oath," he said, alleging that the BJP was trying to break the JMM, RJD or the Congress to form its government in the state.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Frustrated With Wife, Her Two Children From Previous Marriage, Rapes Stepdaughter in Rajkot; Held.

"The same was done in Maharashtra. BJP's game plan is to topple every (opposition) dispensation to form its own government," he said at a press conference here, adding that it also happened in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

Champai Soren, who took oath on Friday, was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.

Ramesh alleged "discrimination" by the Narendra Modi government towards opposition party-ruled states.

"The Modi government is using the ED, CBI or Income Tax authorities wherever there is an opposition party (in power)," he said.

The Congress leader said a democratically elected chief minister has been sent to jail.

Hemant Soren, who resigned as chief minister of Jharkhand a little time before his arrest on Wednesday, was remanded to ED custody for five days on Friday.

"ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities are being misused; the Modi government does not believe in the federal structure of the country," he said.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled government at the Centre does not release funds properly to opposition party-ruled states.

"This is not only happening in West Bengal, but also in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is staging a dharna in Kolkata to protest the alleged withholding of the state's dues by the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)