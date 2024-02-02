Rajkot, February 2: On January 30, in Jetpur region of Gujarat’s Rajkot, a 12-year-old girl studying in Class 7 was allegedly raped by her stepfather. The mother of the girl filed a complaint, leading to the 30-year-old accused's arrest. The woman resides with her two children from her previous marriage. When the woman went to the hospital and her son was asleep, her husband reportedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The girl told her mother about the crime the next day, and her mother reported it to the Jetpur City police. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Stepdaughter, Video Records Act in Firozabad; Arrested.

The woman and her two children were reportedly a source of frustration for the accused. He admitted to us during the initial questioning that he had sexually abused the girl in order to get her and her mother to leave the residence, investigating officer AR Herma told TOI.

Previously, a 28-year-old man was given the death penalty by a Gujarati court for regularly raping and impregnating his stepdaughter. Additionally, Nadiad city's Special POCSO court PP Purohit ordered the man to compensate the survivor with Rs 2 lakh. In accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a formal complaint was filed against the individual in March of last year. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Stepdaughter on Pretext of Taking Her for Sai Darshan in Shirdi on Her Birthday; Arrested.

The child was raped by the accused for over five months, according to the prosecution, and she was intimidated not to tell about the sexual assault. The girl was eleven years and eight months old at the time. It was only after the girl became pregnant that the crime was discovered.

