New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday stated that the opposition helped "defeat the bill that was raised to destroy the country," alleging the BJP used women's reservation as a pretext to expand Lok Sabha seats and secure a two-thirds majority to change the Constitution.

Reddy alleged that the government's intent behind the proposed measures was "not clean" and accused it of presenting multiple bills as a "mask" and claimed that the Centre linked the Women's Reservation Bill to delimitation to increase seats.

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While addressing a press conference, Reddy said, "We are thankful to all of you for helping to defeat the bill that was raised to destroy the country. BJP's intention was not clean. We were saying if intention is clean we would support but intention was not clean. These bills were presented as a mask to increase the seats. There was no need to present the other bills to implement women reservation. In 2024, the people of the country became aware of the attempts made to win 400 seats. They united with opposition parties and did not give Modi ji 400 seats, but only 240. As a result, the government had to be formed with the support of the INDIA bloc. This made them realise that the people of this country have awakened, and it will be difficult for the Bharatiya Janata Party to get a two-thirds majority in the future."

"Therefore, in order to change or remove the Constitution, or to remove reservation, they needed--and still need--a two-thirds majority. So, under the pretext of increasing seats, if they expand the total to around 850, then in the larger states where the Bharatiya Janata Party has a strong presence and governments in power, they will be able to secure the number of seats they need there. In this way, they could obtain a two-thirds majority and bring laws in the Lok Sabha with the intention of changing the Constitution and removing reservation, " he added.

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Reddy highlighted the Congress Party's role in granting women voting rights in India, contrasting it with the prolonged struggle for suffrage in the United States.

"In this country, it was the Congress party that first gave women the right to vote. In the United States, women had to struggle for 150 years to gain voting rights, but in this country, as soon as independence was achieved, women were granted voting rights along with men by the Congress party," Reddy said.

He urged the Centre to immediately introduce and pass a new Women's Reservation Bill, stating that his party would extend full support if the legislation were brought forward in Parliament.

He argued that India's electoral framework is already aligned with population data and said there was no need for fresh delimitation, urging the Centre not to "create divisions" between North and South India.

Reddy said, "On Monday, bring new bill for women reservation. We will support it. Make a law to implement women's reservation, you can pass it on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, we will begin the process of implementing it. By 2027, in Uttar Pradesh, from where the Prime Minister leads, women's reservation will be implemented in the state. The election framework in India is already aligned with population. There is no need for fresh delimitation, the 2011 population data is fully available, and the boundaries established during the 2009 delimitation can be used. If one-third of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, and similarly one-third of the Assembly seats in every state, are reserved for women based on the 2011 population, then women's reservation can be fully implemented. The entire process could be completed within six months, well before August 15. Don't attempt to create a divide between North India and South."

Reddy said that the INDIA alliance was prepared to pass the Women's Reservation Bill "on Monday itself" but warned against using it as a "mask to push a conspiracy to change the Constitution or remove reservation."

"We should speak with other Chief Ministers Stalin Chandrababu Naidu, and others. We are ready to extend full support--everyone in the INDIA alliance will contribute wholeheartedly to gather support. We can pass the Women's Reservation Bill on Monday itself. In the Lok Sabha, we will openly discuss whose intentions and whose politics stand where, in front of the people. We are ready to pass this law. But do not use women's reservation as a mask to push a conspiracy to change the Constitution or remove reservation, the people of this country will not sit quietly. And do not try to create divisions between South India and North India or build walls between them," Reddy said.

Reddy claimed that for the ruling BJP, "the party comes first and then the country."

"For them, the party comes first, then the country. That may be their thinking--I can't say--but for us, the country comes first, the people second, and the party third. So, for the sake of the country, the people, and women's reservation, we are ready to extend our support. We are giving a blanket offer to Modi ji from our side," Reddy added.

Reddy said discussions should not be limited to the government alone but must include opposition parties, civil society groups, and the public. He stressed that any new system should be designed in a way that strengthens national unity rather than causing division.

CM said, "We need discussion, not just with us, but with all stakeholders. Consult opposition parties, consult civil society. There should be a broad discussion on any new system so that it does not harm anyone and instead strengthens the unity of the country. We are not insisting on just one approach--we have suggested one formula that could be accepted by the Government of India and civil society, but we are open to debate on this subject," Reddy stated, adding, "First, call all opposition parties one by one and discuss the terms of reference. Take everyone's suggestions. Go to every district, or at least hold a public hearing in every parliamentary constituency and gather people's views. Only after that should any step be taken."

Reddy stated that while the government may believe it is strengthening the system, instead, it is weakening the country. Referring to political leadership, he said governments may change, and leaders may serve on tenures, but the country and its people remain.

Reddy said, "Right now, it may seem like you are strengthening the system, but in reality, it could weaken the country. We are ready to accept many things, but we will not accept anything that weakens the nation. Once the country is weakened and divisions spread among people, it will become uncontrollable. Modi ji may be here for 5, 10, or 15 years--but the country will remain, and its people will remain. No one--whether it is Modi ji or anyone else--has the right to weaken the country or harm its people. And if anyone tries to do so, we will stop them."

This comes as the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha earlier, with the opposition parties voting against it.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)