New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The BJP on Monday held a meeting of its 'weak booth committee' constituted to strengthen the party in places where it lacks a strong organisational presence. The panel aims to boost the party's preparations for the 2024 general elections.

The third meeting of the committee was chaired by BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and attended by party leaders Dilip Ghosh, CT Ravi and Lal Singh Arya, all members of the committee.

Sources said discussions were held in the meeting on the strategy to strengthen the party in 73,000 "weak booths" across the country. The committee would draw a draft plan within a week and the committee would seek to implement it in three months, they said.

Party leaders said that the party is focusing on booths, especially in south India as part of preparations for the next general elections.

"Wherever shortcomings are there in the organization at the grassroots, those should be tackled as part of electoral preparations. The Narendra Modi government should come to power for the third successive time. We are working in this direction," Dilip Ghosh said.

"Different committees are formed for different types of work and workers are given responsibilities and they take the task forward. In the meetings ahead, more workers will be associated with the work given to us and it will be completed," he added.

The BJP came to power in four of five states where results were announced in March. The part retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. (ANI)

