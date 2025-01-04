Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Led by senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP women functionaries on Saturday called on Governor R N Ravi over alleged 'government inaction,' over women's safety.

Soundararajan said they handed over a memorandum to the governor on the rise of crimes against women in the state and sought justice for the Anna University student-victim. She flayed the 'high-handedness' of the DMK government in "not allowing the leaders to raise their voice," for protection of women.

BJP state unit chief K Annamalai said the leaders sought justice for the victim and his party leaders also "expressed with anguish the practices of the DMK govt aimed at crushing any voice of dissent, the democratic right to protest & the arrest of @BJP4TamilNadu Mahila Morcha functionaries yesterday, even before commencing our march seeking justice for the victim."

S Vijayadharani, a former MLA, who was part of the delegation, said in a post on 'X' that they batted for CBI probe as well.

Party MLA C Saraswathi, national executive member Khushboo Sundar, state president of BJP minority morcha, Daisy Thanghaiya, and former MP Sasikala Pushpa were among the functionaries who called on the governor.

