Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): After the Karnataka BJP core committee meeting in Mysuru, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Sunday asserted that the BJP would make a 100 per cent effort to win all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a Karnataka BJP core committee meeting in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday.

"A target has been set to achieve 100 per cent results. To win all 28 seats, suggestions have been given to us, which we will implement and achieve 100 per cent results. Currently, NDA has 27 seats, and if we work hard, we will win all 28 seats next time," CT Ravi told ANI

He further said that just like in Gujarat and Delhi NDA has 100 per cent seats, if our party works hard then NDA would become a member of the 100 per cent club.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Earlier today, felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at the Suttur Jatra Mahotsav program for creating the Rama Lalla idol placed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing the event, the Home Minister said, "We all saw the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya... Suttur Math has decided to open its branch in Ayodhya. I congratulate Suttur Swami for it...PM Modi has done the work of revival of cultural centres like Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, Baba Kedarnath and Badrinath."

"Suttur Math has been the centre of selfless service; work is worship and charity. For ages, the 'Math' has continued the tradition of service. On behalf of the BJP, I not only want to acknowledge but also salute it," Shah said. (ANI)

