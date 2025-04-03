New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar on Thursday urged the Central government to rename roads in Delhi currently bearing Mughal names and replace them with names of Indian heroes who fought against the Mughals.

BJP MP from Fatehpur Shikari (UP) and National President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting a matter of public importance. He pointed out that many roads in Delhi, particularly around the Lutyens' area, are named after Mughal invaders like Babur, Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Humayun Road, and Dara Shikoh Road. These names were given during the Congress government era."

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Chahar said, "We are in the Lok Sabha in Delhi, and when we move around, we see roads in the Lutyens' zone named after Mughal invaders like Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Humayun Road, and Dara Shikoh Road."

Chahar has requested that the government rename these roads after Indian heroes who fought against the Mughals, such as Maharana Sanga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharaja Surajmal, Shivaji Maharaj, etc.

"These roads have been named after them since the Congress era. Instead, we should name these roads after great men like Rana Sanga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharaja Suraj Mal, and Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughals," Chahar said.

Rajkumar Chahar emphasised that these Indian heroes are the reason for the country's existence today, making it essential to honor them by renaming the roads after them.

Later in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, paving the way for a dedicated legal framework for coastal trade as the maritime sector aims to provide an economical, reliable and sustainable mode of transportation as it decongests the road and rail networks.

"The Bill seeks to unlock the full potential of India's vast and strategic coastline, providing a dedicated legal framework for coastal trade," asserted Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), as he introduced the bill in the Lower House earlier in the day.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, aims to make coastal trade easier, more competitive, and better integrated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt's overall transport vision- the National Logistics Policy. With its manifold forward-looking provisions, the bill provides a future ready legal framework while upgrading the dated provision of earlier legislations like the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958. The proposed bill introduces key provisions for licensing and regulating foreign vessels in India's coasting trade. It mandates the formulation of a National Coastal and Inland Shipping Strategic Plan and establishes a National Database for Coastal Shipping. (ANI)

