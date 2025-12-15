By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): In an exclusive interview to ANI Pankaj Chaudhary, the newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP President and MOS Finance, shared his thoughts on his new role and the roadmap for the 2027 UP election.

Also Read | What Is Hydrogen Train? Key Features of India's First Hydrogen-Powered Trainset Built by Indian Railways.

"This is a very significant responsibility," he said, "but since 1991, whenever the party has entrusted me with duties, I've endeavoured to carry them out with all my willpower and full strength. I believe that's why the party has assigned me this role. I'll certainly meet their expectations."

The new state BJP President outlined his priorities, saying his aim was to take the part to victory when the state goes to polls in 2026.

Also Read | Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar Joins BJP: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Crosses Over to Bhartiya Janata Party Ahead of Mumbai BMC Elections (See Pics).

"This is a very significant responsibility, but since 1991, whenever the party has entrusted me with duties, I have endeavoured to carry them out with all my willpower and full strength. Based on this, I believe that the party has assigned me this responsibility. I will certainly meet the party's expectations," he said

"I was appointed only yesterday. I will hold meetings with the national leadership and meet with all the state teams. After discussing with everyone, we aim to determine how we can achieve victory in 2027 (state elections) and further strengthen our organisation. That will be our primary objective," he added.

Pankaj Chaudhary believes that the development initiatives unveiled by the Centre under PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts in enforcing law and order will bear fruit in 2027.

"Considering the work of the Indian government, Prime Minister Modi's development initiatives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, and efforts to deliver services at the grassroots level, I am fully confident that the BJP government will be re-elected in 2027 (state elections)."

"We do not face any challenges, and the BJP never takes any action with elections in mind. Our party and workers commence work immediately after each election concludes. We carry the responsibility and will strive to achieve better results than in 2017 (state elections)."

The new BJP state chief does not believe that his caste played a role in seeing him being elected as state chief, he also says that he will be able to balance both his responsibilities as MoS Finance and state chief ably.

"BJP is not a caste-based party... BJP works for every community... PM Modi's slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas.' Based on this, the party assigns leaders to various posts or tasks... Over time, people from all communities become state presidents. Similarly, I have become one this time," he said

"I will certainly follow the party's instructions... However, I will try to handle both responsibilities and fulfil them properly, " he added.

Pankaj Chaudhary also expressed confidence in 5 time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabeen's elevation as BJP National Working President. "Nitin Nabin is still very young. He also has a lot of experience and has been involved in organisational work; he has been a minister... I congratulate him on being appointed as our national president. I have full confidence that he will certainly fulfil his responsibilities completely," he said.

The new BJP state chief will have his hands full with an aggressive Samajwadi Party looking to wrest control from the BJP in the state in 2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)