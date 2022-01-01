Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Underlining the reverence of blessings of saints, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that "satsang" (accompaniment) has a great impact in shaping our conduct and behavior.

Chief Minister Dhami participated in the first Sanyas Deeksha ceremony of Niranjan Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Ji Maharaj at Jagadguru Ashram, Kankhal on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said, "Blessings of revered saints are very important for success in life. Satsang (accompaniment) has a great impact on a person's life. The conduct and behavior of a person depend on the kind of accompaniment he or she has."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said that the country is steering towards development in every sector under the leadership of PM Modi. (ANI)

