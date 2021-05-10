Mumbai, May 10: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been asked to explore the possibility of global procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure efficient inoculation, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday.

In a series of tweets, he said work was also on to ensure those not well-versed with technology or those who are unable to operate the CoWin app get access to vaccines in time. COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Coronavirus Vaccinations in Housing Societies in Partnership with Hospitals, Tweets Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet

I request all other cities in Maharashtra to also have the drive in vaccination for citizens above the age of 65 for their ease and comfort. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 10, 2021

"Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines," he tweeted.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet

Looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift & efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines. (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 10, 2021

"Our efforts to increase vaccination centres are constantly on going and the @mybmc shall be having a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive in vaccination centre across all zones of Mumbai, on my humble request to @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji," Thackeray said in another tweet.

The Worli MLA said BMC, on Monday, issued guidelines on housing societies partnering with hospitals for inoculation within society complexes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)