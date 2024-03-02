Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) A four-member Board of Officers headed by Inspector General of Police Santosh Patial has been constituted to review the security of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly at Shimla and Dharamshala in the wake of the recent events, police said on Saturday.

The Board of Officers (BoO), with Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi and SP (CID) Bhupinder Negi as its members, would suggest permanent institutional arrangements for fool-proof security of Assembly and prepare a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for security, a statement issued by the police headquarters said.

A meeting was held regarding the Assembly's security on Friday.

The six Congress MLAs and three independents, who had cross voted in the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the BJP on Tuesday, had left for Haryana after casting their votes in the Assembly. Later, they were escorted by the CRPF and the Haryana Police.

