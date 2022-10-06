Shrawasti (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A government official went missing while four other members of the flood relief team he was part of were rescued after their boat overturned as they distributed essentials to flood-affected people at a village here, officials said.

The boat loaded with relief material overturned at Ashrafnagar village of Bhinga tehsil.

The incident happened when the five people, including Hariharpur Rani Block Lekhpal Chandra Bhushan Tiwari, were distributing the relief material from the boat, District Magistrate Neha Prakash told PTI.

While others were brought out of the waters safely, Tiwari is missing, the DM said, adding a search operation was underway to trace him.

Water level of Rapti river has gone up and there is flood-like situation in many villages of the district due to incessant rains for the past two days.

