Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Ghaziabad police have re-launched a probe to identify the female whose body was found in a suitcase here last week, officials said on Tuesday, a day after it emerged that the woman who was believed to be dead was in fact alive.

The body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Sahibabad on July 27.

"Her body was handed over to her family for burial (considering she was a Muslim). Police had collected samples for DNA test and viscera were also preserved,” Ghaziabad (City) Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra told PTI.

Police had claimed to have ascertained the identity of the woman, after a marathon probe of 15 hours which included circulation of the deceased's picture on around 1,500 WhatsApp groups in Delhi-NCR.

They had also contacted their counterparts in nearby districts, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani had said.

A man who lives in Delhi's Uttam Nagar had claimed to have identified the woman as her relative and informed her family in Aligarh district.

A man, Usmaan, had identified the deceased as his sister “Varisha” who was married to a man in Bulandshahr district. The family said she was missing since July 27 and alleged dowry harassment by her in-laws, who were arrested on July 28 by the Bulandshahr police.

The case took a dramatic turn when “Varisha” was found alive on Monday in Aligarh and it emerged that her brother had “wrongly identified” the dead woman to be her, according to Bulandshahr police officials.

Varisha (20) told the police that she was “beaten up” by her husband on July 22 after which she ran away to Noida and stayed there with a friend but returned to her parents in Aligarh after she got to know about his case of mistaken identity, the officials said.

The husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law of Varisha were immediately released by the police and charges of dowry death dropped but those of domestic violence added against them, they said.

Mishra said the investigation has started again to ascertain the identity of the dead woman and an FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

