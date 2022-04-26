Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old man was found in a forest here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Station House Officer of Patti Police Station Nandlal Singh said the deceased was identified as Sunil Verma, a second year BA student.

Verma was beaten to death and his body was found from the Bhopalpur forest, he added.

A case has been registered against unknown people on the basis of a complaint lodged by Verma's mother, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

