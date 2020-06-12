New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in west Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the Ranhola Police Station received information about the incident on Wednesday.

"The body of a man, around 40 years of age, was found hanging with a rope on a tree. Both the hands of the victim were tied from behind with a rope," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said.

The identity of the victim was revealed as Gaurav Bansal, a resident of Patparganj area of east Delhi, the DCP said.

He was reported missing from Anand Vihar.

A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and investigation is under progress, police said.

In a missing report filed at the Anand Vihar Police Station by the victim's wife, she had said that Bansal, who runs a grocery shop in Karkardooma area, was missing since Tuesday. She said he had suffered some losses in the business.

