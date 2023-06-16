Bareilly, June 16: The partially decomposed body of a 17-year-old boy with acid burns was found hanging from a tree here on Friday, police said. The body was found in Deorania police station area. The victim has been identified as Guddu, a resident of Mudiya Jagir village, Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The family members of the deceased claimed that he was missing since Tuesday. According to the police, the body was decomposing and had acid burn marks on the face. Mumbai Shocker: Body Found Hanging From Tree in Juhu.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

