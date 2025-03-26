By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) held a crucial meeting on Monday, lasting over five hours. According to BJP MP and JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary, Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DN Patel presented his views, followed by an interactive session with members. In the second session, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani engaged with the members, providing valuable inputs and information. Chaudhary emphasized that ONOE is in the nation's best interest. The committee's next meeting is scheduled for April 2.

The highly placed sources from JPC, ONOE committee told ANI that D N Patel Delhi high former justice stated regarding ONOE that it would reduce election costs. It may enhance the quality of governance. It would streamline the election cycle. Some of the major challenges would be meeting the logistical demand of EVMs, security, and staffing challenges, which would be taken into consideration.

On One Nation One Election, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said, "Today's meeting was fruitful, and many issues were discussed in the meeting. The former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and the Attorney General of India explained the entire issue very well."

One Nation One Election is desirable subject to amendments and precautions. It would not disrupt the basic structure of the Constitution. The federal structure of the Constitution would also not be disrupted.

Sources also said that the Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani proposed amendments that would lead to financial benefits and efficiency in governance. He did not see the proposed amendments conflicting with any particular constitutional principles like democracy, citizens' participation, etc. It is not opposed to the principle of federalism as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The basic structure doctrine would not be violated by bringing in this constitutional amendment.

The powers of the Election Commission as envisaged under the proposed constitutional amendments need to be more clearly delineated. It would also enhance greater accountability in governance. He did not substantiate the idea of substantial versus peripheral curtailment of the term of State Legislative Assemblies as envisaged by other experts.

The statements provide arguments for and considerations regarding the implementation of the "One Nation One Election" concept, which proposes holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies in India. The statements touch upon potential benefits such as reduced costs, enhanced governance, and streamlined election cycles, while also acknowledging challenges related to logistics, security, and the need for constitutional amendments and precautions.

Several MPs, who are members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election, raised concerns about the feasibility of holding simultaneous state assembly and Lok Sabha elections. They questioned how regional and national issues, which are distinct, would be addressed in a unified election process. Specifically, they sought clarity on how regional concerns would be accommodated while maintaining democratic principles, and the role of regional parties in this context. (ANI)

