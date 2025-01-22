By Raman Rai

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 22 (ANI): The BPSC controversy has taken a shocking turn with Educator Guru Rahman attempting self-harm in solidarity with protesting students.

Rahman slashed his wrist and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, reiterating the demand for a re-examination of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

The 70th BPSC exam was in controversy due to allegations of paper leak. However, the BPSC has not cancelled the examination in question. Meanwhile, Chairman Ravi Parmar earlier said that no irregularities were found while denying the allegations.

"I request Nitish kumar to take action against Chairman Ravi Parmar," Guru Rahman said, adding that previously he wrote a letter opposing the removal of article 370 and this time he was writing for the students.

The matter is currently in the High Court, with a hearing scheduled for January 31. Rahman has urged the government and BPSC not to publish the exam results until the issue is resolved. The situation has gained attention from prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi, who met with the protesting students, and Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, who flagged off a statewide bike rally to raise awareness about the issue.

Rahul Gandhi also met with the BPSC students during his visit to Patna and said that Bihar became the centre of the "paper leak."

Meanwhile, Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday flagged off a statewide bike rally in Patna to raise the issues of Bihar Public Service Commission's students. Kishor said that the bike rally will be led by former IPS and Party's Youth President Anand Mishra and will cover 20,000 km across the state. He added that the purpose of the journey is to raise his voice against the "injustice" against Bihar's youth.

"We have decided to hold a bike rally which will cover 20,000 km all across Bihar. The purpose of the rally is to raise the issue of Bihar's youth. The injustice being done to them. At least 100 bikers along with the party's members will lead the rally for the next two-three months." Kishor said.

A week ago, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with a delegation of BPSC aspirants and heard their grievances assuring them of issuing necessary instructions to relevant authorities.

The governor also appealed to Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been fasting in support of the aspirants, which has entered its twelfth day, to end his fast-unto-death, citing health concerns.

Jan Suraaj Party's working president, Manoj Bharti, shared that a delegation of aspirants from the 70th BPSC exam met the governor, who assured them of addressing their concerns on Monday. (ANI)

