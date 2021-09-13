Shimla, Sep 13 (PTI) A bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall in Rohru subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, a state disaster management official said.

All roads leading to the Janglik bridge in Rohru subdivision has been closed for vehicular movement after it collapsed due to heavy rainfall, the state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Also Read | “Sad to Learn That Veteran Parliamentarian Oscar Fernandes is No More. He Was a Leader … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The district administration has informed the concerned PWD department about the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)