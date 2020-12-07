Idukki (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI): A migrant labourer was arrested on Monday for allegedly hacking to death two co- workers after an altercation over a financial matter, police said here.

Sanjay Baski (30) killed Shuklal Marandi (43) and Jamesh Morandi (32), both brothers, while they were asleep.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Covaxin.

All the three were from Jharkhand

A woman was injured in the attack, police said.

Also Read | Award Winners Not Patriots, Got Honours by Abusing ‘Bharat Mata’, Says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel (Watch Video).

"The victims are siblings. The victims and the accused got drunk on Sunday and reached their dwelling place near here. It seems they got into a quarrel over some financial dealings and Baski attacked the siblings while they were asleep," police said.

The incident came to light when a woman, who was also injured, informed the neighbours and the police, along with the locals, apprehended the accused.

Kattapana Deputy Superintendent of Police N C Rajmohan got injured while apprehending the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)