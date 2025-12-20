Nirmal (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Opposition BRS and BJP stepped up their attack on the ruling Congress over the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao challenging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove public support through by-elections and BJP leaders claiming significant rural gains and anti-incumbency against the state government.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that the Chief Minister first claimed Congress's performance in local polls as a blessing reflecting 66 per cent support for his government, but quickly took a U-turn by stating that Gram Panchayat elections are contested on local issues and caste equations, not on government performance.

"The CM claimed Congress won 66% in local polls and called it a blessing for his government. Yet, within five minutes, he took a U-turn, stating local polls are fought on local issues and caste, not government performance. Mr. Chief Minister, if you truly believe the people are with you, accept my challenge: Make those 10 MLAs you 'bought like cattle' resign. Let us go for the by-elections. The people will decide who has the real strength and who has the real percentage," Rama Rao said.

In Nirmal, BJP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy claimed that, of the 128 Sarpanch posts in the Nirmal constituency, the party-backed candidates won 80.

"We have won over 213 Sarpanch so far for the first time. Similar results will prevail in the upcoming MPTC ZPTC elections. We will fight to form a government in the state... We will definitely work hard the same way and ensure that we form a government in the state... The state government has a lot of anti-incumbency due to their failure in fulfilling the promises they made during elections and scam and corruption charges," he said, adding that the party felicitated all the Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch in the district along with the state BJP President, MLAs and district cadres.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao said the party organised the felicitation of all the elected Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch in Nirmal district, where over 210 Sarpanch were elected under BJP backing.

"BJP has organised the felicitation of all the elected Sarpanch and Vice Sarpanch in Nirmal district, where over 210 Sarpanch were elected...It has pushed back Congress and BRS. People in Telangana are now recognising BJP, while earlier we used to have very less representation in local bodies... We have crossed 1000 Sarpanch elections in the state. BJP is being accepted in the state's rural side... This is the beginning of the winning spree of BJP in Telangana," he added. (ANI)

