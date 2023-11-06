Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Monday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over demands, including not taking up Backward Class (BC) census, reservations for OBCs in legislatures, and formation of a separate ministry for the welfare of backward classes.

Kavitha recalled that a resolution seeking reservations for backward classes in legislatures was passed in the Telangana assembly earlier and that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had demanded establishing a special ministry for BC welfare.

Addressing a press conference in Nizamabad, the BRS leader hit out at the BJP over its promise of making a BC leader as chief minister of Telangana if the saffron party was voted to power after the November 30 assembly polls in the state, describing it only as an "empty political slogan".

She said all parties are showing a lot of love towards BCs with the announcement of elections.

"But, since Telangana people have wisdom, they will think as to who showed love towards BCs when elections were not there," she said.

The measures taken by the KCR government for the welfare of BCs had no comparison with what the other parties have done. "Election is not important for KCR. The next generation and their future is important," she said.

She described the BRS regime as the government of the backward classes.

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana, to address "BC Atma Gourava' Sabha" (BC self-respect meeting) in Hyderabad, Kavitha sought to know why the Telangana BJP state president (Bandi Sanjay Kumar) belonging to BC was "removed by Modi".

"When Modi ji is coming here he should say one thing before coming…after removing him (Sanjay Kumar), they are now saying that they will make a BC as chief minister. After removing one from the existing post and announcing that we will give this post (announcement of BC Chief Minister), which clearly will never materialise, it is nothing but taking BCs for a ride politically,” Kavitha said.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP lost deposit in 105 segments and the saffron party will lose deposit in all the seats in the upcoming polls, she claimed and asked how can the BJP make a BC as chief minister. "It is only a political slogan and empty slogan which is of no use," she charged.

At the same time, Congress obstructed the BC caste census for many years, she alleged.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a poll rally in Telangana recently, had said the BJP will make a Backward Class (BC) leader as Chief Minister of Telangana if the saffron party was voted to power after the November 30 assembly polls in the state.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30.

