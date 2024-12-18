Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) BRS party on Wednesday urged the Telangana Assembly speaker to allow a debate on Formula-E race row in the House.

This demand comes days after the Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma gave nod to proceed against BRS leader and former minister K T Rama Rao over alleged irregularities in conducting Formula-E race here during previous BRS regime.

The BRS submitted a memorandum to Speaker G Prasad Kumar seeking a debate during the ongoing winter session of Assembly.

Charging that the Congress government has been making baseless allegations against Rama Rao on the issue for several months now, BRS said the previous government had entered into an agreement with the organisers of Formula-E race to benefit Telangana and capital city Hyderabad.

Citing report of a market research, data and analytics company, the opposition party said the race conducted in Hyderabad in 2023 benefited the state's economy by about Rs 700 crores.

However, the Congress government unilaterally cancelled the race scheduled to be held in 2024, it alleged.

The BRS said a debate on the floor of the house would let the people know the "facts" on the issue, it said.

In a post on social media platform X, Rama Rao said he "challenges CM Revanth Reddy to hold a discussion" in the ongoing Assembly session on the Formula E Race.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given permission to file a case against Rama Rao, also an MLA, over the issue.

Official sources on December 16 said the law would take its course in the Formula-E race matter in view of the governor's nod and that the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) would investigate it.

The state government had written to the governor earlier in November seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over the alleged irregularities.

Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was instrumental in hosting the race last year in Hyderabad.

