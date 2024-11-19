New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to raise the plight of the people in Lagachrala village of Telangana's Vikarabad district who were allegedly subjected to police brutality after they protested against a "forced" land acquisition.

The BRS leaders are seeking to put up a representation before President Murmu to highlight the plight of the villagers whom they alleged have been subjected to foced land acquisition by the State government, police brutality and sexual assault.

The villagers have alleged that they were targeted by the local police after they protested against "forcible" land acquisition for a pharma village project. Locals of Lagacharla in Kodangal consituency alleged that members of Adivasi families in their village have been attacked and illegally arrested by police for their protests over the last nine months.

As per information, officials from President Murmu's office have sought information on the alleged crackdown against adivasis in the Lagacharla village.

On Monday the women from the village who have arrived in the national capital Delhi filed a complaint with the SC/ST Commission along with the Women and National Human Rights Commission against the Telangana government.

The women from the tribal community said that they would stay here until their voices were heard.

Yesterday addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the Telangana government under Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He accused the Congress-led administration of oppressing marginalized tribal communities and highlighted the hypocrisy of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership.

"Rahul Gandhi often talks about protecting the welfare of farmers, tribals, and women. Yet, his own party's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, presides over atrocities in Telangana. Are the cries of tribal women and farmers in Kodangal inaudible to Rahul Gandhi?" KTR asked.

He called out Congress's duplicity, emphasizing how the same party that claims to oppose crony capitalism is now grabbing tribal lands to facilitate private projects. "Rahul Gandhi criticizes Crony Capitalism but is silent on Revanth Reddy's pharma land-grabbing. This is Congress's double standard," he added.

He urged both BJP and Congress to break their silence and address these pressing issues. "Rahul Gandhi claims to be a friend of the marginalized, but his actions show otherwise. Revanth Reddy's tyranny must end, and Rahul Gandhi must hold his Chief Minister accountable," he demanded.

At the press conference yesterday, people from the village said they would camp in Delhi until their demands are met. "We have nowhere else to go. Our lands are our lives, and we will fight until the end," they said.

BRS MLC Satyavati Rathod said, "The Congress government has crossed all limits of tyranny. The Chief Minister's brother threatens farmers with death if they refuse to surrender their lands. Women and children are not spared from this brutality."

She emphasized that the BRS party will provide unwavering support to the victims. "We will not rest until justice is delivered. The entire nation must know about the atrocities happening in Telangana under Congress rule," she said.

On November 18, BJP leader Prakash Reddy said that MPs Eatala Rajender and D K Aruna were arrested in Moibnabad while they were on their way to visit the Lagacharla village.

Meanwhile on November 14, BRS Working President and MLA, KT Rama Rao was named by the police in the remand report in connection with the violent assault of Vikarabad district collector and other revenue officials at Lagcherla village of Dudyal Mandal in Vikarabad district.

This comes in the wake of the arrest of BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy on November 13 morning in connection with the attack on Vikarabad collector.

According to the police, Patnam Narender Reddy admitted to his role in a criminal conspiracy designed to undermine the Congress government and to further his own political interests.

The remand report into the Vikarabad collector attack incident which took place on November 11, states that Patnam Narender Reddy confessed to have committed this offence with criminal conspiracy. It further states that he was committed this as per the directions of BRS prominent leader i.e., KTR and others.

As per the remand report, "In pursuance to the confession of the accused person(s) and its fresh revelation, the accused Patnam Narender Reddy was apprehended on 13-11-2024 at 07:02 hours at his house at Film Nagar at Hyderabad and brought to camp at CI office at Parigi at 0930 hours."

"On tactful interrogation he confessed to have committed this offence with criminal conspiracy by abetting the accused persons in order to destabilize/deteriorate the Govt. and also to gain political mileage and defame the government of Telangana as per the directions of their party prominent leader i.e., KTR and others," it further said.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar condemned the attack on collector in Vikarabad, and said, "If people don't like government's decision, they can protest, we don't stop people from protesting. An IAS officer was attacked. It is a bad thing. I want to ask KTR, what is your party's stand? Do you support the attack on the officer? We will protect the officers and strict action will be taken."

The incident took place after a group of villagers and farmers in Lagcherla village in Dudyal Mandal, Vikarabad district, hurled stones and damaged the vehicles of the District Collector.

According to police, stones were pelted on the Vikarabad Collector's vehicle by the villagers who raised slogans 'Go back'. Another RDO rank officer from Kodangal was also beaten up by the villagers.

Vikarabad Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) said there were some tensions among the villagers on the Collector's visit. "The Collector visited the place to take the public opinion for the Pharma City land acquisition. His visit was unexpected and unplanned," said the SP.

Patnam Narender Reddy was detained on Wednesday in connection with an attack on district officials in Vikarabad district during a public hearing on land acquisition, police reported.

Several people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting authorities after some villagers in Lagacharla village protested against the proposed acquisition of their lands for pharmaceutical companies. (ANI)

