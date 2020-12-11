Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) The BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during its IG-level Border Coordination Conference have decided to work on a joint mechanism to bring down incidents of firing along the Indo-Bangla border, a BSF press statement said on Friday.

During the three-day-long conference, various issues for effective border management were discussed which included anti-smuggling operations, simultaneous coordinated patrolling, joint patrolling, breach of border fence, measures to check violation of the sanctity of international border and illegal cross border movement, it said.

We had a detailed discussion about the issue of firing. We have formulated a lot of things which will bring down incidents of firing, IG South Bengal frontier Ashwini Kumar Singh said at a press conference.

Singh later said that both the border guarding forces will educate the populaton in the boundary area so that no one crosses over illegally.

Vulnerable areas will be identified where troops of both the border guarding force will conduct joint patrolling, he said.

A seven-member team led by Singh held discussions with a Border Guarding Force delegation headed by Md Zakir Hossain, the Additional Director General, South West Region - Jessore area, Bangladesh.

It has also been decided that both sides will share real time information and control smuggling activity in their respective areas, Singh said.

According to the press statement the two border forces also discussed various pending issues related to infrastructure and developmental works in border areas.

Both the border guarding forces decided to enhance further the sharing of information and cooperation in all fields to ensure bringing an effective border management system to fight the menace of trans-border crimes, smuggling of drugs etc. Both the border guarding forces agreed that the confidence-building measures had improved the understanding between both the forces, the statement said.

