Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj recovered one packet of charas from Ibrahimpir Bet off Jakhau coast, informed officials on Monday.

The charas packet, recovered by BSF, seems to have been carried by the sea waves from the Pakistan side and reached the Indian Coast.

"'Arabica Premium Egoiste Cafe, Velvet' is written on the packaging of the recovered packet," said BSF officials.

The BSF launched an extensive search operation in the coastal area following the recovery.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

