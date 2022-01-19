Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 19 (ANI): Border Security Force troops on Tuesday detected a drone at a distance of approximately 200 metres from the international border and 50 metres from BS Fence in the AOR of 71 Bn BSF, Amritsar Sector.

The recovered drone is Quadcopter, according to a statement by BSF, Punjab Frontier.

