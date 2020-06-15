BSF Jawan Commits Suicide by Shooting Himself With His Service Weapon in West Bengal

Kolkata, June 15: A Border Security Force jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in North 24 Parganas district near the India- Bangladesh border, officials said on Monday. Constable Parmar Ashishbhai Vasrambhai was found lying in a pool of blood at Basirhat area on Sunday night, they said. Also Read | Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident.

"His personal weapon was in his hand when his body was recovered. One handwritten note was also found. An FIR has been lodged with the local police," a senior BSF official said. Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Vasrambhai's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

