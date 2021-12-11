Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): After the Punjab government has approached the Supreme Court against the Centre's recent notification extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 to 50km, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the government and its legal team on Saturday.

Sidhu tweeted, "I congratulate Punjab and it's legal team to be the 1st to approach the Hon'ble Supreme Court by filing an original suit challenging the notification extending the BSF jurisdiction."

He further tweeted, "The fight to retain the principles embodied in the constitution i.e. to retain the federal structure and autonomy of the states has begun ... Notice issued to the centre to respond."

Punjab and West Bengal governments had crossed swords with the Centre over the extension of BSF jurisdiction from 15 km from the international border to 50 km.

The suit was listed before the Registrar on Friday who issued notice to the Centre. The matter will come up before a top court Bench after four weeks. (ANI)

