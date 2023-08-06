Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya seized 24,000 kilograms of processed betel nuts worth Rs 48 lakh from the international border along Meghalaya on Saturday, BSF Meghalaya said in a press release issued from the headquarters of the Meghalaya Frontier.

The troops from the 43 Batallion of BSF Meghalaya carried out a joint operation on Saturday along with the Meghalaya police. The operation was carried out in the bordering area of Rongra under the South Garo Hills District.

A consignment of betel nuts was dumped at the area near the International border and was being taken to Assam. The seized betel nuts were handed over to Rongra police station for further legal action, the release said.

In another operation, troops Batallion 4 and 172 of BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items worth more than Rs 20 lakhs from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills.

The clothing items were meant for smuggling into Bangladesh. The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action, the press release stated.

Earlier last month, the BSF rescued 88 cattle for allegedly being smuggled into Bangladesh from the international border in the East Khasi Hills district of the state.

Acting on a tip-off, vigilant troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya confiscated 58 buffaloes brutally crammed into two trucks from Ichamati- Shella road, East Khasi Hills on Saturday, BSF Meghalaya stated. (ANI)

