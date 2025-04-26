Border Security Forces (BSF) paiys tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attacks (Photo/ANI)

RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura.

A beating retreat ceremony was specially arranged to pay homage to those who lost their lives in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police have conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals. The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Houses Razed, Hundreds Detained in Massive Crackdown in Valley Post Pahalgam Massacre.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

"Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law," the release asserted.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one pistol round, and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition, a press release from Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Earlier on Thursday, in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced that it will scale down the ceremonial display during the retreat ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab.

Among the key changes, the symbolic handshake between the Indian Guard Commander and their Pakistani counterpart will be suspended. Additionally, the gates at the border will remain closed during the ceremony, BSF said in the post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)